Grizzlies' James Ennis: To remain out Saturday
Ennis (calf) will not play during Saturday's contest against the Pelicans.
Ennis will miss a second straight game while nursing a calf injury. In his stead, Dillon Brooks should continue to see extra run. Over the past four games, Brooks has averaged 16.5 points across 30.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out with calf injury Friday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Ennis drops season-high 15 points in loss to Spurs•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...