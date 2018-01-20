Grizzlies' James Ennis: To remain out Saturday

Ennis (calf) will not play during Saturday's contest against the Pelicans.

Ennis will miss a second straight game while nursing a calf injury. In his stead, Dillon Brooks should continue to see extra run. Over the past four games, Brooks has averaged 16.5 points across 30.8 minutes per game.

