Grizzlies' James Ennis: To return Thursday vs. Detroit

Ennis (illness) will play during Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Ennis has missed the past seven games due to a calf injury, though was listed as questionable for Thursday's game as a result of an illness, which he's apparently shaken off considering he's been cleared to play. With his return, Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden, Dillon Brooks and Ben McLemore are all candidates to see reductions in workload. Though, with Tyreke Evans (coach's decision), Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Chandler Parsons (knee) still out, all the aforementioned players could still see significant run.