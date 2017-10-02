Grizzlies' James Ennis: To start at small forward Monday

Ennis will start at small forward for Monday's preseason opener against the Magic.

The Grizzlies are set to be without JaMychal Green (coach's decision) and Marc Gasol (ankle) during Monday's exhibition opener, so they'll go with a lineup that features Chandler Parsons at power forward, rather than his usual small forward spot. That allows Ennis to jump into the top unit at the three, though he'll be relegated back to a bench role by the time the regular season approaches. Still, he could have a short-term boost in value while working with the starters.