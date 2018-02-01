Grizzlies' James Ennis: Upgraded to questionable Thursday
Ennis is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Ennis has missed the last seven games with a calf injury, but is now being listed with an illness rather than that previous issue. That appears to indicate he's over the calf ailment, though it's admittedly still a bit unclear at this point in time. Either way, it's encouraging that he's been upgraded to questionable and look for him to be reevaluated following pregame warmups, which means we may not get final word on his availability until just prior to tip-off. Ennis could have some restrictions if available considering the lengthy absence.
