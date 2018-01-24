Grizzlies' James Ennis: Will remain out Wednesday

Ennis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Ennis is set to miss a fourth straight game with a right calf injury and the Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next shot to play will be Friday against the Clippers, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Look for Dillon Brooks to get all the minutes he can handle at small forward in the meantime, as Chandler Parsons (knee) will also be sidelined again as well.