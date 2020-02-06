Grizzlies' James Johnson: Headed to Memphis

Johnson has been traded to the Grizzlies as part of the deal that brings Andre Iguodala to Miami, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal took a while to fully materialize, but the final agreement will send Johnson, Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow to Memphis in exchange for Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder. Johnson appeared in 18 games for the Heat, but he'd held onto a consistent, double-digit-minutes role off the bench for the better part of the last month. He'll likely find himself in a similar situation with the Grizzlies.