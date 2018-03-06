Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Another double-double in Monday's loss

Green scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 100-98 loss to the Spurs.

The 27-year-old is suddenly a double-double machine, reeling off six straight and averaging 11.4 points, 9.9 boards, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers since the beginning of February. Green's fantasy ceiling remains somewhat modest -- his season high in scoring is 21 points, and he's only hit for 20-plus three times in 42 games -- but his new-found consistency has value in deeper season-long formats.