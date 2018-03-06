Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Another double-double in Monday's loss
Green scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 100-98 loss to the Spurs.
The 27-year-old is suddenly a double-double machine, reeling off six straight and averaging 11.4 points, 9.9 boards, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers since the beginning of February. Green's fantasy ceiling remains somewhat modest -- his season high in scoring is 21 points, and he's only hit for 20-plus three times in 42 games -- but his new-found consistency has value in deeper season-long formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Fills the box score in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out Friday vs. Denver•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...