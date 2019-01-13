Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Big double-double off bench
Green scored a team-high 24 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and a steal in only 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Heat.
He tied his season highs in both points and boards while delivering his second straight double-double and fourth of the season. Green's role and court time make his production very inconsistent -- he's scored in double digits only five times in his last 13 games -- so while he's in a groove right now, it could evaporate at any moment.
