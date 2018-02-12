Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Continues recent surge Sunday

Green tallied 14 points (5-12 FG 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.

Green is making a case as one of the more improved young big men across the league, as he's been an increasingly reliable source of scoring and rebounding as the season has unfolded. The fourth-year pro saw an uptick in usage Sunday, as his 12 shot attempts were his most since Jan. 17. That game had also marked Green's last double-double, and he's now posted double-digit point totals in three of his last four games. While Marc Gasol will naturally continue to serve as a significant frontcourt presence, Green has become a formidable factor on the glass in his own right, especially when his floor-spacing teammate operates away from the basket.