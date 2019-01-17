Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in loss to Bucks
Green scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Bucks.
The 28-year-old is enjoying a strong January, grabbing three double-doubles in the last four games and averaging 12.3 points, 8.1 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals through eight contests on the month. Marc Gasol has been nursing an elbow injury recently, limiting his court time and opening up some extra minutes for Green, but once the Grizzlies' starting center is 100 percent again, Green's productive spell could fade away.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Big double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with shoulder soreness•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Grabs nine boards in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...