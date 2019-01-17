Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in loss to Bucks

Green scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Bucks.

The 28-year-old is enjoying a strong January, grabbing three double-doubles in the last four games and averaging 12.3 points, 8.1 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals through eight contests on the month. Marc Gasol has been nursing an elbow injury recently, limiting his court time and opening up some extra minutes for Green, but once the Grizzlies' starting center is 100 percent again, Green's productive spell could fade away.