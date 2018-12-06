Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Green tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 win over the Clippers.
Green finished with season highs in scoring and rebounding while recording his first double-double of the campaign, and he has swiped six steals across the last two contests as well. Green continues to come off the bench behind Jaren Jackson. However, the rookie often finds himself in foul trouble, which is exactly what happened in this one (fouled out in 21 minutes). Joakim Noah also made his Grizzlies debut and saw 13 minutes, but he's likely more of an emergency option than a threat to Green's share of time. As a result, Green seems likely to continue earning ample minutes off the bench at both the power forward and center spots.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Has four steals in Sunday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Excels in bench role•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Set for substantial role in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...