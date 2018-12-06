Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in Wednesday's win

Green tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 win over the Clippers.

Green finished with season highs in scoring and rebounding while recording his first double-double of the campaign, and he has swiped six steals across the last two contests as well. Green continues to come off the bench behind Jaren Jackson. However, the rookie often finds himself in foul trouble, which is exactly what happened in this one (fouled out in 21 minutes). Joakim Noah also made his Grizzlies debut and saw 13 minutes, but he's likely more of an emergency option than a threat to Green's share of time. As a result, Green seems likely to continue earning ample minutes off the bench at both the power forward and center spots.