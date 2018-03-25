Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in loss
Green finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.
Green played well again Saturday, finishing with another double-double. With the Memphis roster in disarray, Green has carved out himself a nice role in the starting unit. He offers little upside outside of scoring and rebounding but as the team seems to lack in ability all over the floor, he is going to be worth owning in most formats.
