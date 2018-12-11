Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in Monday's loss
Green finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 105-99 loss to Denver.
Green put up just his second double-double of the season Monday, scoring in double-digits for the sixth time in his last seven games. He continues to put up low-end standard league value despite coming off the bench. He is a nice source of points and rebounds but doesn't do a lot outside of that.
