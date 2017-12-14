Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Green recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during a 93-87 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.
Green picked up his first double-double of the season in the loss as he also knocked down a season-high three three-pointers. Green has been receiving plenty of minutes lately, but still hasn't been able to put up anything past average numbers. He is worth keeping an eye on, though, due to his usual heavy workload.
