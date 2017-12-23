Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Doubtful Saturday

Green has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers due to soreness in his right knee, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Green logged 27 minutes in Thursday's 97-95 loss to the Suns, and apparently came out of the contest with a sore knee. Fellow big man Marc Gasol (hip) is also doubtful, leaving the Grizzlies with a potentially thin frontcourt. Assuming both players end up sitting out, Brandan Wright and Jarell Martin figure to take on increased roles. However, final confirmation on Green's status is unlikely until closer to game-time.