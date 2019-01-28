Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Downgraded to questionable
The Grizzlies are now listing Green (knees) as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
The report notes that Green's status will be determined following pregame warmups, so check back for official word shortly before the 8 p.m. EST tipoff. The Grizzlies are set to play four games this week, making Green a decent streaming option in the event the soreness he's experiencing in both of his knees doesn't cost him any action. He's averaging 10.4 points (on 46 percent shooting from the field), 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 0.8 steals in 22.2 minutes per game in January.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Probable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Limited by knee pain Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Moves into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in loss to Bucks•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Big double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....