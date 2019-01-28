Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Downgraded to questionable

The Grizzlies are now listing Green (knees) as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

The report notes that Green's status will be determined following pregame warmups, so check back for official word shortly before the 8 p.m. EST tipoff. The Grizzlies are set to play four games this week, making Green a decent streaming option in the event the soreness he's experiencing in both of his knees doesn't cost him any action. He's averaging 10.4 points (on 46 percent shooting from the field), 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 0.8 steals in 22.2 minutes per game in January.