Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Draws start Friday
Green is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Charlotte, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
With Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) ruled out for the evening, Green will stand in as the starting power forward. He's averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over his previous five matchups coming off the bench.
