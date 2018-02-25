Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's loss

Green scored 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 loss to the Heat.

He's now got seven double-doubles on the season, but three of them have come in the last four games sandwiched around the All-Star break. Green is now averaging 10.0 points and 8.5 boards per game in February, but he doesn't offer much fantasy upside due to his lack of production in other categories.