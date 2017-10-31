Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Expected back in two weeks
Green (ankle) has begun light court work and is expected to return to game action in roughly two weeks.
Green was given a three-to-four week timetable back on Oct. 19 due to both a high ankle sprain and bone bruise. It appears he's right on track with that initial timetable and is slated to return in about two weeks. That puts an Oct. 13 game against the Bucks or an Oct. 15 matchup with the Pacers as potential dates to take the court, though we should know more once he's cleared for full-contact practices. Jarell Martin should continue to start at power forward in the meantime.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out 3-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Sidelined several weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: MRI slated for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Leaves Wednesday's game with ankle injury•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Wins starting role at power forward•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Scores 11 points in 14 minutes Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...