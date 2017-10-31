Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Expected back in two weeks

Green (ankle) has begun light court work and is expected to return to game action in roughly two weeks.

Green was given a three-to-four week timetable back on Oct. 19 due to both a high ankle sprain and bone bruise. It appears he's right on track with that initial timetable and is slated to return in about two weeks. That puts an Oct. 13 game against the Bucks or an Oct. 15 matchup with the Pacers as potential dates to take the court, though we should know more once he's cleared for full-contact practices. Jarell Martin should continue to start at power forward in the meantime.