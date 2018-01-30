Play

Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Expected to remain out Wednesday

Green (ankle) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Pacers.

Green has already missed the last four games with a right ankle injury, and the Grizzlies aren't overly optimistic about his chances to return Wednesday night. Assuming he remains out, expect Jarell Martin, Ivan Rabb, and Deyonta Davis (knees) to continue to pick up increased minutes.

