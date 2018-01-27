Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Expected to return 'within the next week'
Green (ankle) is expected to return "within the next week". He should be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Suns.
While vague, it's encouraging that Green -- who has missed three straight games -- is set to make a return soon. More information should emerge as gameday draws closer and he works through his recovery.
