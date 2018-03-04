Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Fills the box score in loss

Green finished with 10 points (2-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 loss to the Magic.

After missing the previous game due to an illness, Green returned to the starting lineup, producing his fifth consecutive double-double. He was also able to chip in with a season-high seven assists and three steals to go along with two blocked shots. He continues to put up some nice fantasy value, albeit primarily in scoring and rebounding, and whilst he isn't a must-own player, he is going to see plenty of minutes for the injury-ravaged Grizzlies.