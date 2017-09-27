Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Finalizing deal with Grizzlies
Green and the Grizzlies are finalizing a two-year contract worth roughly $17 million, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
A restricted free agent, Green had until Oct. 1 to sign a $2.8 million qualifying offer, but he instead opted to negotiate a two-year deal that will keep him in Memphis through at least the 2018-19 season. The 27-year-old is coming off of the most productive year of his career, in which he averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 77 contests (75 starts). With Zach Randolph out of the picture and the Grizzlies making few moves to improve their frontcourt depth, Green could be in for an even larger role in 2017-18, and he'll project to again be the primary starter at power forward.
