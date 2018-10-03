Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Flirts with double-double
Green posted nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and eight rebounds across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.
Green drew the start at power forward and saw nearly the same run as rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. (19 minutes). Green has been a nightly double-double threat over the past two years seeing minutes in the upper-20s, but it's possible his role could be reduced as the season goes along depending on how quickly Jackson Jr. gets comfortable.
