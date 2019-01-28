Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Game-time call vs. Denver
Green (knee) will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with Denver, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Green was moved from probable to questionable earlier in the day, and the Grizzlies will now wait until closer to the 8:00 PM ET tip before making a final call. Green is dealing with soreness in his knee, which limited him to just seven minutes of action off the bench in Saturday's game against Indiana.
