Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Game-time call Wednesday
Green (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Green was held out of Monday night's contest due to knee soreness, and his status remains unclear heading into Wednesday's matchup. Clarification on his availability should come closer to tipoff.
