Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Goes through 3-on-3 scrimmaging

Green (ankle/foot) has progressed to three-on-three scrimmaging and hopes to return either Wednesday against the Pacers or Saturday vs. the Rockets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

It was reported back on Oct. 31 that Green was expected to return in two weeks, so this latest update falls in line with that original timetable. He'll likely be upgraded to a full five-on-five participant at some point this week and then the Grizzlies will have to monitor the injury to see how it responds to the increase in activity. For now, look for Green to remain out Monday against the Bucks, before attempt to make his return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Pacers.