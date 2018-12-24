Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go vs. Lakers
Green (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against Los Angeles.
Green has found himself on the injury report over the last few games due to a lingering hamstring issue, but he hasn't been forced to miss any time. He's averaged seven points over 24 minutes across his previous five contests.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Grabs nine boards in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Intends to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Season-high 24 points Friday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...