Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go Wednesday
Green (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Green picked up a shoulder injury during Monday's game against the Lakers, but the issue won't force him to miss any time. Over his last five games, the big man is averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.
