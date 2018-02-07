Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Grabs 10 boards in Tuesday's loss
Green scored six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 loss to the Hawks.
Green hauled in double-digit boards for the eighth time in 32 appearances this season. The 27-year-old power forward has provided modest numbers in his first three bouts back following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. Rather than relying heavily on Green down the stretch of this lost season, the Grizzlies might opt to throw more minutes in the direction of guys like Ivan Rabb and Jarrell Martin. Still, Green could offer a fairly decent floor if he can finally stay healthy, especially for those in deeper fantasy leagues.
