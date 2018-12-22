Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Grabs nine boards in Friday's loss

Green registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.

Green's hamstring soreness did not stop him from taking the court in this one, and he once again saw more minutes than starting power forward Jaren Jackson, who fouled out in 24 minutes. Green's ability to operate at both power forward and center allows him to see ample time despite his reserve role. With that being said, the 28-year-old veteran has earned 30-plus minutes only once this season.