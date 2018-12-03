Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Has four steals in Sunday's loss

Green ended with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, and four steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to Philadelphia.

Green scored in double-figures for the third straight game Sunday, adding a season-high four steals in the loss. Green has moved to the bench making way for Jaren Jackson but is still seeing enough playing time on a regular basis to have some deeper league value. Jackson is still figuring things out and quite often finds himself in early foul trouble which leads to some additional playing time for Green. The concern is that as Jackson does get better, Green's playing time could gradually reduce over time.