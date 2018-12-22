Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Intends to play Friday
Green (hamstring) will be available to take the court Friday against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Green was dealing with some lingering hamstring soreness, but he evidently feels comfortable enough to give it a go. He could see an uptick in minutes with Omri Casspi (illness) and Joakim Noah (heel) already ruled out.
