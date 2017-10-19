Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Leaves Wednesday's game with ankle injury

Green suffered a left ankle injury during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans and will not return.

Green had to be helped off the floor after rolling his ankle and the Grizzlies wasted no time ruling him out for the rest of the game. He'll finish Wednesday's contest playing just four minutes, posting two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist. The exact severity of the ankle injury remains unclear, though Green will likely have more tests performed following the game, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time. Green can be considered highly questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors in the meantime.