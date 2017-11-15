Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Likely to start, have minutes watched
Green (ankle) is the probable starting power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pacers but will have his minutes monitored, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Green is returning from an ankle injury, which he suffered four minutes into the team's season opener. While he's seemingly healthy, coach David Fizdale will watch his minutes to make sure he's not exerting himself too much, especially since his conditioning likely isn't up to par after missing so much game action. For that reason, he makes for a risky DFS option.
