Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Limited by knee pain Saturday
Green played just seven minutes in Saturday's win over the Pacers due to pain in both knees, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Green originally wasn't going to play, but he decided to give it a shot with the team already shorthanded. The big man clearly wasn't himself, tallying just three rebounds and one steal while going 0-for-4 from the field (0-2 3Pt). At this point, Green should be tentatively considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Moves into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in loss to Bucks•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Big double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable with shoulder soreness•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Good to go vs. Lakers•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....