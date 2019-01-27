Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Limited by knee pain Saturday

Green played just seven minutes in Saturday's win over the Pacers due to pain in both knees, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Green originally wasn't going to play, but he decided to give it a shot with the team already shorthanded. The big man clearly wasn't himself, tallying just three rebounds and one steal while going 0-for-4 from the field (0-2 3Pt). At this point, Green should be tentatively considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.