Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Limited in return
Green (knees) played five minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 99-97 overtime loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with zero points, one rebound and one turnover.
A game-time decision heading into the contest after sitting out Monday against the Nuggets with soreness in both knees, Green was cleared to suit up but didn't handle his usual role as the top backup to Jaren Jackson. Instead, 10-day signee Bruno Caboclo ended up picking up most of the minutes behind Jackson. While Green's playing time should pick up as he regains some health, his uncertain future with the Grizzlies as the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches makes it tough to count on him rediscovering the double-double form he flashed in the first couple weeks of January.
