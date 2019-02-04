Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Limited run off bench
Green played nine minutes and contributed zero points (0-2 FG) and five rebounds Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
After starting in place of an injured Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) in Friday's game in Charlotte, Green moved back to the bench for this one. The fact that he failed to crack double-digit minutes was somewhat surprising and perhaps an indication that Green is still impacted by the soreness in both knees that resulted in him missing a game last week. More playing time will be available in the Memphis frontcourt in the event Marc Gasol is dealt prior to Thursday's deadline, but Jaren Jackson and Ivan Rabb are more likely beneficiaries for added minutes and usage in such a scenario than Green, who is a candidate to get moved himself.
