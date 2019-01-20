Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Moves into starting five

Green will start Saturday against the Raptors, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.

With Marc Gasol out due to back soreness, Green will move into the starting five next to rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. Green started the first two games of the year, but then suffered an injury and has come off the bench since. When seeing over 25 minutes, he averages 12.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.