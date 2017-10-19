Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: MRI slated for Thursday

Green will undergo an MRI on his injured left ankle Thursday, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

Green rolled his ankle in the first quarter of Wednesday's game and had to be helped off the floor. He didn't return, finishing with just two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in four minutes of action. There should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the injury following Thursday's tests.

