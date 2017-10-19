Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out 3-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain
Green is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a high ankle sprain/bone bruise, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.
It was recently announced that Green would miss several weeks, so this is just further clarification on a more concrete timeline. Three-to-four weeks puts a return roughly in mid-November, though high ankle sprains can be a bit hard to predict, so that could certainly change depending on how Green's rehab goes moving forward. Chandler Parsons appears to be a candidate to start at the four in a smaller lineup, though coach David Fizdale could go with a guy like Jarell Martin if he'd rather keep Parsons in a bench role.
