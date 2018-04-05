Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out again Friday
Green (knee) is out for Friday's contest against the Kings.
Green will miss a third straight contest Friday as he continues to work his way back from knee soreness. With him out of the picture, Ivan Rabb should see extra run in the frontcourt. Green's next chance to return to action arrives Sunday against Detroit.
