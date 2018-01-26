Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out again Friday
Green (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Clippers.
Green will miss his third straight contest Friday while recovering from an ankle injury. There is currently no timetable for his return, so he should be considered day-to-day. In his absence, Jarrell Martin (knee/ankle) -- who is questionable -- Ivan Rabb, Brandan Wright and Deyonta Davis are all candidates to see extra run.
