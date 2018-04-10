Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out for season finale
Green (knee) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder.
Green's knee injury will cause him to miss a sixth straight contest and end his season early. He'll finish his fourth year in the league averaging 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Sunday vs. Portland•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 39 minutes in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....