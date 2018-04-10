Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out for season finale

Green (knee) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder.

Green's knee injury will cause him to miss a sixth straight contest and end his season early. He'll finish his fourth year in the league averaging 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.

