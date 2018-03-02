Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out Friday vs. Denver

Green (illness) won't play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Green was questionable entering Friday's game due to an undisclosed illness and he now joins Deyonta Davis (ankle) and Chandler Parson (illness) as Grizzlies big men that are out. Look for Jarell Martin to see significant time and possibly a spot start while Green is out. Looking ahead, Green's next chance to suit up will be tomorrow against the Magic.