Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out Monday vs. Suns
Green (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Suns.
Green injured his right ankle in a Jan. 20 game against the Pelicans and will now miss his fourth consecutive contest as the injury lingers. It was reported Saturday that Green would return from his injury "within the next week," but his comeback will apparently have to wait until Wednesday's game against the Pacers at the earliest. Reserve forwards Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb should continue to see additional playing time in Green's absence.
