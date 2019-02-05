Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out Tuesday
Green (knee) will not play Tuesday against Minnesota, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Left knee soreness will prevent Green from playing, creating an even thinner Grizzlies frontcourt that will be without Joakim Noah (heel), Kyle Anderson (shoulder) and Marc Gasol, who is being sat amidst heavy trade talks revolving around sending the center to Charlotte. As a result of the absences, Jaren Jackson, Ivan Rabb and Bruno Caboclo should all see expanded roles.
