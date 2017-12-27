Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out Wednesday vs. Lakers
Green (knee) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers.
Green will miss his third straight game Wednesday while nursing right knee soreness. As a result, Jarell Martin -- who has seen 22.0 minutes over the past two games -- will likely continue being a beneficiary of Green's absence, especially with Brandan Wright (quad) doubtful as well.
