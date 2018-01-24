Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs

Green has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Green will miss his second-straight contest due to an ankle injury he suffered Saturday against the Pelicans. Jarell Martin (knee, ankle) replaced Green in the starting lineup Monday, but is now questionable for Wednesday's tilt. That could leave Ivan Rabb, Deyonta Davis and Brandan Wright as potential replacement starters. Look for more updates on the Grizzlies rotation to come just before tip on Wednesday night.