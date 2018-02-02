Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 20 minutes off bench
Green played 20 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Pistons and finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3PT) and seven rebounds.
Green had missed the previous five games with an ankle injury, and the Grizzlies opted to re-integrate him in a reduced, bench role. Green will likely return to the starting five at some point in the near future, which would send Jarell Martin back to the bench.
